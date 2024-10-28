Staffing and bed reductions at the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth will begin this week.
Hywel Dda University Health Board agreed at a meeting in September to a move that will see children who need more complex care and longer stays in hospital transferred to Glangwili Hospital for up to six months.
This is needed due to temporary pressures in paediatric nursing staffing at Bronglais Hospital.
It was originally thought children needing more than 24 hours care would be transferred by ambulance to Carmarthen, but this has now been extended to those likely needing 36 hours or more of inpatient care.
All cases will be clinically risk assessed for transfer and decisions will be made with families.
The changes will come into effect on Friday, 1 November.
Acute Paediatric and Neonatal Service Manager Nick Davies said: “There is a temporary reduction in paediatric nursing staff at Bronglais Hospital, that has resulted in this temporary change in the interests of patient safety.
“However, we are in active recruitment and hope to be able to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.
“In the meantime, paediatric hospital services continue at Bronglais Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”