Staff and patients ‘deserve’ new unit

It all happened very suddenly while I was on holiday in the Dominican Republic with my wife Pamela. I fell seriously ill and had to be rushed to hospital there

I was having hallucinations, my temperature was through the roof, I couldn’t stand, had no balance, developed pneumonia and needed blood transfusions.

It was a nightmare for my wife, too, who had no idea what was going on.

Somehow, I managed the 10-hour flight back home. I was struggling to breathe for most of the time. It was horrendous.

Back in Wales, I saw my doctor and went for blood tests.

In December 2018 I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer that forms in your white blood cells, accumulating in the bone marrow and crowding out the healthy plasma cells that help you fight infection.

It was a lot to deal with, for me and my wife.

I had only stepped down from a 30-year career in retail management the year before, moving from London for a quieter life in the North Wales countryside at Corris. Now, here I was fighting cancer.

I was having my first chemotherapy session at Bronglais Hospital on Christmas Eve and this was followed by two or three-weekly infusions for seven months.

I then had a bone marrow transplant in Swansea and have been in remission ever since.

It took me 12 months to get back to feeling normal after the transplant.

I was left with no immune system, felt very weak, struggled to eat and drink and my wife and I had to shield from family and friends, including my two stepchildren and the grandchildren.

I still go to the day unit at Bronglais Hospital every two months, for a Zometa infusion to help strengthen my bones. The support is fantastic.

During the chemotherapy treatment, it was often an early start. Pamela would drive me the 25-or-so miles from home to the hospital.

Once at the chemotherapy day unit, I would get a welcome and be shown to a chair. Pre-Covid my wife would be able to come in with me to support me, but now when I am attending for the maintenance therapy I have to go in on my own and she waits in the car.

Once in the chair, a nurse would talk you through what would happen and ask several questions about my health, especially about my mouth because it is important you have no dental issues if you are having chemotherapy.

Then there was an injection into my stomach and I would receive chemotherapy for about half an hour at a time. It was just a matter of sitting there and trying to relax.

All in all, I would be in the unit for about 90 minutes each time. The treatment was always exceptional.

I felt very much at ease, knowing I was in safe hands.

The nurses were very attentive and they would answer any questions and alleviate any worries as much as possible.

After my session, I would go home, lie down and try to be as comfortable as possible.

I felt nauseous and occasionally would vomit after treatment. I was on 15 different pills a day and at the time had a lot of pain in my fingers, toes and back.

The team at Bronglais Hospital is fantastic but the physical environment of the unit is not ideal. You are having to deal with the fact you have got cancer so a more private space would be preferable.

I didn’t want people to know I had cancer but anyone could be walking past you while you were having treatment and they would of course know why you were there.

I am so pleased that the Bronglais Chemo Appeal has been launched to raise the money needed so a new day unit can be constructed.

It is what patients and the staff deserve. I am so looking forward to seeing the difference a purpose-built unit will make.

Now I am in remission, I am enjoying time with family, spending time relaxing.

I am currently learning music theory and the piano and enjoy photography. I hope to be able to work again in the future, when my health allows.

