Staff raise £5,000 for Wales Air Ambulance
Fundraising by the staff of Menter a Busnes Cymru has resulted in them raising an incredible £5,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Every year Menter a Busnes Cymru send out a questionnaire to all staff to nominate charities to eb supported during the year. The lifesaving charity had the most votes and were chosen as its charity of the year from 2021/22.
Menter a Busnes is a company that supports individuals, businesses, and organisations in Wales to start and develop their business.
Throughout the dedicated staff raised funds by variety of inhouse fundraisers including their campaign to walk the equivalent distance from Cardiff to Qatar to encourage the Wales Football team in their campaign to reach the World Cup.
Nia Griffith from Menter a Busnes Cymru said: “Much of the activities we do to raise money is also seen as an opportunity to socialise as staff, and the Big Lunch that we became involved in last year helped us not only to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance, but also to meet colleagues that we may not have seen for a while due to the coronavirus restrictions at the time.”
The Wales Air Ambulance Charity emergency service offers advanced critical care and is often described as a ‘Flying ED’.
The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are highly skilled and carry some of the most pioneering medical equipment in the world. They can deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene of the incident, before flying the patient directly to specialist care.
Wales Air Ambulance community fundraiser Alwyn Jones visited Menter a Busness Cymru’s office in Bangor, Gwynedd recently, where a cheque presentation took place.
A delighted Alwyn said: “The staff at Menter a Busnes Cymru raised an incredible £5,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance in a year.
“We are delighted that our charity was chosen as its charity of the year from January 2021/22.
“The staff came up with some fantastic fundraising ideas and the fundraising total shows how hard they all worked.
“Thank you to every one of you, who either took part, or donated to our charity your support is really appreciated.
“The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £8 million every year to continue its lifesaving service for the people of Wales.
“Donations, like this one, will help us save more lives. Diolch yn fawr, pawb.”
