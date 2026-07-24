A staff member recounted their shock of watching a car reverse into their non-profit shop window.
On Wednesday 22 July Porthi Aber in Aberystwyth had just closed for the day when Hub and Volunteer Coordinator Ewan Tennant heard a crash.
He was one of two staff still present in the building on Great Darkgate Street at the time of the incident, and was standing behind a counter: “As I looked up, you can imagine my shock to see a car reversing at speed through the shop, bringing the doors and entire shop front with it!
“My first thought was, ‘that's not right, cars shouldn’t be inside’, before the car hit the counter.
“I’m immensely grateful to the sturdy construction of that counter, while slightly damaged in the process it managed to stop the car dead and definitely saved me from any injury.”
Ewan added that if the incident had happened any earlier in the day, dozens of people attending the non-profit organisation and climate action initiative would have been sitting in the store front window.
The car was stuck inside the building, with the fire service reporting the driver was medically trapped inside the car and the staff stuck inside with the exit blocked.
Luckily only minor injuries were reported and remarkably no structural damage was sustained, meaning the shop could reopen less than 48 hours later on Friday 24 July thanks to fast acting staff and volunteers.
“It’s really important for us to be able to continue supporting our community, through our local organic veg box Bwyd Dyfi Hub, community dinners, takeaway nights and community pantry.
“We have been overwhelmed by the kind offers of support and well wishes from across the community.”
Dyfed-Powys police attended the scene, a spokesperson said: "Paramedics were present, with minor injuries reported at the scene.
"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and reopened at around 5pm."
Having reopened just one year ago after a lengthy renovation process, they said that the staff, volunteers and community members were devastated at the prospect of another protracted closure.
However business-as-usual returned at the weekend, with the Bwyd Dyfi Hub local fruit and veg project continuing on Tuesdays, the regular Thursday Takeaway Curry Nights, and community pantry on Wednesdays and Fridays.
They added: “The central mission of Porthi Aber is using food to connect communities and positively impact the climate, the irony isn’t lost that a car has put that at risk!”
Porthi Aber is in uncertain times, relying on donations whilst waiting news on funding bids. Donate through their website: https://www.porthiaber.co.uk/donate.
Or donate your time through volunteering by visiting their website, email [email protected], or visit the shop.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.