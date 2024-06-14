Gwynedd Council plan to open a children’s home in Morfa Bychan, and are looking to recruit staff.
A drop-in session will be held for people interested in becoming a residential worker or deputy manager of the home the chance to find out more.
The session will be held at the Royal Sportsman Hotel, Porthmadog on Wednesday, 26 June, 3pm-7pm.
Marian Parry Hughes, Head of Gwynedd’s Children and Family Support Service, said: "If you are keen to make a difference to children's lives here in Gwynedd and are looking for a new challenge, these jobs may be ideal for you.
“Come along for an informal chat and find out more.
“These types of jobs can be very rewarding, and can also be the first rung on an interesting and varied career ladder within public service.
“With the general challenges of recruiting care staff, this sort of event is a good way for us to meet people who may feel that they would like more information before pressing ahead with a job application. It is also beneficial for potential candidates to speak to people already working in the field and also to gain information about the training and support available to new staff.