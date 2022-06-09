Standing up to Mrs Trunchbull

Aberystwyth will be filled by the smell of rebellion when the arts centre youth theatre group present Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.

Based on the beloved book of the same name and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

“One of my favourite moments early on in the show is when Matilda sings, Even if you are little you can do a lot. It’s such a powerful reminder for each of us, tall and small, to take ownership in how we can create our reality,” says Drew Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Music Theatre International.

“Through the process of putting on this musical, these students are doing just that: they are joining together and working hard to create this extraordinary event for their community. We think they deserve a standing ovation for all their work.”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. is adapted from the full-length musical which was based on the book by Roald Dahl, and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and five Tony awards, including The Tony for Best Book of a Musical.

Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, lives with cruel parents who find her to be a nuisance, a lousy little worm, and a bore. When Matilda enters her first term at school, she captures the attention of Miss Honey, a kind teacher, and the two form a wonderful friendship.

Unfortunately, the school is ruled by a tempestuous and mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and delivers cruel and unjust punishments to all her charges.

Matilda is determined to change her story, but will her cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of Miss Trunchbull?