A young actor from Machynlleth has a starring role in a hard-hitting TV programme tackling mental health problems affecting children that’s been sold to the Czech Republic.
Two series of the ground-breaking drama, Bex and BEXtra, which were first shown on S4C have been snapped up by the public service broadcaster, Česká televise, which runs six channels in the East European country.
The live action show was devised and made by Ceidiog, which specialises in making TV shows for children.
The deal was brokered by UK-based sales house Videoplugger which has a strong track record in selling programmes in minority languages to international broadcasters.
Among the young actors starring in the series is Daisy Oldham, 11, from Machynlleth,
In the episode in which Daisy features, she plays the part of a character called Gaia who lives in a rural area with her mum and stepfather, who is a firefighter, and has just returned home after dealing with severe flooding in South Wales.
Gaia has suffered from anxiety in the past and her concerns about the impact of climate change are causing her to be fearful and anxious again.
Just as she reaches the end of her tether, help is at hand from Pryderi, a cool and empathetic character, who helps calm her fears.
Bex was shortlisted for BAFTA Cymru and Royal Television Society awards in 2022 and 2023
All 16 of the 20-minute episodes feature a standalone story set in a different part of Wales.
In the first series West End actress Rebecca Hayes stars in the title role as Bex, a mysterious figure who appears to offer information, help and guidance during tough times.
Among the issues featured in Bex, aimed at children aged from eight to 11, were the story of a young boy whose sister has died of leukaemia, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic attacks, body dysmorphic disorder, separation anxiety disorder (SAD) and a phobia of vomiting.
This second series was aimed at slightly older audience of children aged 11 to 15 and explores issues including neurodiversity and mental health challenges such as ADHD and social anxiety disorder.