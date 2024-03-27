Singers and sports stars have been called upon to protect Caernarfon and Welshpool air ambulance bases from closure.
Plaid Cymru politicians for north and mid Wales have written to singers Sir Bryn Terfel OBE - who is patron of the Wales Air ambulance – and Rhys Meirion, as well as sport stars Simon Richardson MBE James Hook.
MPs Liz Saville Roberts and Hywel Williams, MSs Mabon ap Gwynfor, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Sian Gwenllian and Cefin Campbell along with Glantwymyn councillor Elwyn Vaughan have signed the letter calling on the stars to help their cause.
“We are writing to you in your role as prominent ambassadors for the Wales Air Ambulance and someone who has campaigned so fervently and successfully for the charity and the invaluable life-saving service it provides across our country,” the letter reads.
The letter has been prompted following the conclusion of the public consultation into the long-term future of the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS), and the Ambulance Services Commissioner for Wales has recommended the service be centralised at one site in northeast Wales (thought to be Rhuddlan or a site further eastwards). This would lead to the closure of the Air Ambulance bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool.
The politicians explain: “It is of great concern to us as elected members who represent the communities of northwest and mid Wales that the recommendation to centralise the service in the northeast and therefore close the bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool looks set to be nodded through. I’m sure you’re aware of the fierce opposition within our communities to moving this lifesaving service from Gwynedd and Powys, and the far-reaching implications on maintaining an urgent and timely medical response to some of our most isolated and poorly connected communities, which are already suffering disproportionately because of a lack of access to timely medical services.”
They add: “We believe lives will be put at risk if these plans are implemented.
“In addition to the widespread public opposition to this proposal, we have also seen communication from frontline EMRTS clinicians who tell us that most of their frontline colleagues working from Welshpool and Caernarfon feel the proposed changes are a grave mistake. The views of these frontline medical staff must be heeded.
“The uncertainty and public anxiety brought about by this proposal has created significant ill feeling and we are very concerned about the long-term effect this will have on the good relationship that has existed between the public and the charity over the years.
“It is essential that the concerns which have been raised about the whole consultation process, data and the rationale behind this decision are fully addressed before any final decision is made.
“Given the seriousness of these matters, we implore you as someone who is in an influential position to do everything within your power to speak out against the closure of the Caernarfon and Welshpool bases so that the communities and residents of northwest and mid Wales can continue to benefit from this lifesaving emergency service.”