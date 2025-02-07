Llanilar Football Club has new dugouts thanks to sponsorship from Statkraft.
The Castle Hill Park team said: "Llanilar Football Club is proud to announce the formal handover of team dugouts, made possible by the generous sponsorship and support from Statkraft, a global company with strong local connections.
"Statkraft is Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, generating power from hydro, wind, and solar sources. The company has been operating the Rheidol Power Station at Cwm Rheidol since 2009.
"Statkraft has been generous supporter of the club for many years, supplying kits and clothing for our numerous junior and senior teams."
Mr Dennis Geyerman, Vice President for Operations and Maintenance of Statkraft, commented, "We are keen to be involved within the local community and are happy to support CPD Llanilar FC."
The club added: "Everyone at CPD Llanilar FC would like to express their sincere gratitude to Statkraft for their continued and invaluable support."