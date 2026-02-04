Two of Britain’s most celebrated heritage railways are set to swap steam royalty in a landmark cross-UK exchange that will bring rare and much-loved locomotives to new audiences for the next two years.
From spring 2026, the Severn Valley Railway’s GWR 7819 Hinton Manor will leave its long-standing home in the Engine House at Highley to go on static display at the Vale of Rheidol Railway in Aberystwyth.
In return, the SVR will welcome GWR 9017 Earl of Berkeley - the famous and unique ‘Dukedog’ - where it will take pride of place as a star heritage exhibit.
The exchange reflects a shared ambition to broaden public access to Britain’s railway story, giving visitors in the Midlands and mid-Wales the chance to encounter historic locomotives they might otherwise never see up close.
Hinton Manor, built in 1939, is the last of the first batch of Manor Class engines and has been a major draw since going on display at the SVR’s Engine House in 2019.
With its accessible footplate and strong links to the Cambrian Coast Express, the locomotive holds particular resonance for Aberystwyth, having worked regular services to the town during its working life and last visiting on a special charter in 1991.
In exchange, the SVR will host Earl of Berkeley, the sole surviving member of the GWR 3200 ‘Dukedog’ class - a locomotive prized for its unusual hybrid design and its deep historical connections to the Cambrian network.
Llyr ap Iolo, CEO and Chief Engineer of the Vale of Rheidol Railway, said: “We’re very thankful to the Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust for agreeing to the loan of Hinton Manor.
“The Manor class worked many of the prestigious Cambrian Coast Express services during the 1960s, making Hinton Manor a regular visitor to Aberystwyth in BR days.”
