Pro-Palestine activists covered Israel-linked produce in stickers with calls to boycott items across the aisles of Aberystwyth supermarkets this weekend.
Products in Tesco, Lidl, Morrison’s, and Marks and Spencer were given stickers with Palestine flags, appealing for customers to boycott products such as Coca-Cola, Walkers, and Nestlé.
Managers were then given letters signed by “customers and community members” as part of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign's ‘all-Wales boycott day’, which read: “We are appalled and horrified by the ongoing violence in Gaza.
“We urge you to take action by refusing to stock any Israeli-made goods in your store. We are not disconnected from what is happening, as many ways that we spend our money are directly supporting the Israeli state.
“By refusing to buy products made in Israel, we are not only sending a message to the Israeli government that we will not tolerate its war crimes, but we are withdrawing our economic support.”
On the same day, 9 March, Aberystwyth’s North Parade saw a 50-strong protest involving the ‘Women in Black’ and a group of choir singers calling for ‘an end to war’. Women in black is a worldwide network of women campaigning for peace through silent vigils.
Lidl has been contacted for comment.