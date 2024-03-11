Pro-Palestine activists covered Israel-linked produce in stickers with calls to boycott items across the aisles of Aberystwyth supermarkets this weekend.

Products in Tesco, Lidl, Morrison’s, and Marks and Spencer were given stickers with Palestine flags, appealing for customers to boycott products such as Coca-Cola, Walkers, and Nestlé.

Managers were then given letters signed by “customers and community members” as part of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign's ‘all-Wales boycott day’, which read: “We are appalled and horrified by the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Letters presented to senior management of the different supermarkets called for them to stop stocking Israel-linked products, adding: "Wales has a proud history of standing up to oppression - including its strong support for the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, and, most recently, the Senedd calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, something that Westminster has failed to do. We appeal to you, as people - parents, neighbours, friends - witnessing the absolute horror and destruction - to please, please do what is within your power to stop this now, and bring about a lasting ceasefire in Palestine. Please stop sourcing Israeli goods and propping up the military effort."
Letters presented to senior management of the different supermarkets called for them to stop stocking Israel-linked products, (Deb Luxon)

“We urge you to take action by refusing to stock any Israeli-made goods in your store. We are not disconnected from what is happening, as many ways that we spend our money are directly supporting the Israeli state.

“By refusing to buy products made in Israel, we are not only sending a message to the Israeli government that we will not tolerate its war crimes, but we are withdrawing our economic support.”

On the same day, 9 March, Aberystwyth’s North Parade saw a 50-strong protest involving the ‘Women in Black’ and a group of choir singers calling for ‘an end to war’. Women in black is a worldwide network of women campaigning for peace through silent vigils.

A 'Women in Black' vigil was held the same day in the town, calling for an 'end to war' and a 'ceasefire now'. Women in Black groups across the world hold vigils for peace, including peace in Palestine.
A 'Women in Black' vigil was held the same day in the town, calling for an 'end to war' and a 'ceasefire now'. Women in Black groups across the world hold vigils for peace, including peace in Palestine. (Deb Luxon)

Lidl has been contacted for comment.