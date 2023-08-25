An Article 4 Direction revokes the right to change use without planning permission for a main residence (use class C3) into a second home (use class C5) or short-term holiday let (use class C6) and specific mixed uses, change of use of a second home (use class C5) to a short-term holiday let (use class C6) and specific mixed uses and change of use of short-term holiday let (use class C6) to a second home (use class C5) and specific mixed uses.