B&M has apologised for their Welsh language sign blunders at their new Gwynedd store.
Errors in the Welsh language signs at B&M Porthmadog have been criticised by presenter and journalist Mared Parry.
Mared took to X (formerly Twitter) last Thursday - the store’s opening day - to point out the sign errors at B&M’s newest brach in Porthmadog.
Mared said: “B&M just opened a branch in Porthmadog, and ballsed up the Welsh translations beyond belief.
“This goes through how many levels of sign-off? Only for them to say “phonecall again soon” instead of please call again soon, and “nine is open” instead of now open?”
B&M told the Cambrian News last Friday that they were sorry and working to change the signs.
A B&M spokesperson said: “We are aware of the error on the signage, and we’ve taken steps to have this removed and replaced immediately.
“We would like to apologise for any upset this may have caused.”