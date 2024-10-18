The first storm of the season has been officially named, with a weather warning in place for Sunday.
Storm Ashley will initially impact the Republic of Ireland and has therefore been named by and Met Éireann.
The area of low pressure, will then track north eastwards reaching the UK early on Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and rain.
Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for wind are currently in place from 3am on Sunday until midday on Monday along the west coast of Wales, with a risk of 80mph winds.
The warning, which has been extended today (Friday) to include the entire west coast of Wales, says: “Storm Ashley will bring a windy period across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday.
“Initially a period of strong south to southeasterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.
“Winds will then turn southwesterly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening across western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80 mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65 mph in other parts of the warning area. These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides and large waves may cause some disruption.”
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson, added: “Storm Ashley will bring strong winds for most of the UK on Sunday before it clears on Monday, with a chance of some disruption across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and West Wales.
“A period of especially strong winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland, where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas, and more generally 50-60mph in other parts of the warning area. These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides, may cause some disruption.
"It is important that people stay up to date with the latest forecast and our warnings.”
Winds will ease as Storm Ashley pulls away to the east on Monday leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for many. Next week remains unsettled for many with some longer spells of rain in places.