The first Walking Festival at Strata Florida will be held this weekend (28-29 September).
Strata Florida is well-known as the site of the famous Cistercian Abbey and the event will celebrate the very special atmosphere of the place.
The Festival will combine walks in the historic landscapes with the annual visit to the iconic sculpture of the Pilgrim above the medieval site.
On Saturday there will be a choice of: an 8.5 mile circular walk to Teifi Pools, which will also introduce the Teifi Valley Trail; a 4.7 mile walk to the lost village of Rhos Gelli Gron; and a short afternoon walk around the Abbey precincts.
After the walks, Caradoc Jones, the first Welshman to climb Mount Everest and who hails from Pontrhydfendigaid, will give a talk in St Mary’s Church.
Sunday’s programme includes: a 3.3 mile circular walk over Pen y Bannau, which gives wonderful views on a clear day; a short walk and talk in the Abbey Woods, with the option of a 3 mile walk that includes an opportunity to hear about the Mid Wales Red Squirrel project and see the award winning Coed Y Bont Community Woodland.
On Sunday afternoon, a service in St Mary’s church will be followed by the pilgrimage to the Pilgrim Sculpture. The sculpture is on private land and access requires the farmer’s permission, which has been given for this event.
The exhibition, which tells the story of the site through the centuries, will be open over the weekend. Tea and cakes will be available after the walks and a van will be on site serving hot food.
The festival is a collaborative event organized by the Strata Florida Trust and the Strata Florida Community Group, with walk leaders from local walking clubs.
Cost per day: adults £7.50; under 18s £5; under 5s free.
To book a place on one of the walks, go to www.strataflorida.org.uk email: [email protected] or phone 01974 831760