A STRICTLY Come Dancing charity event has raised an incredible £10,000 for Pontrhydfendigaid Primary School.
The spectacular sum was raised thanks to the efforts of the local community in supporting the five enthusiastic couples and their dedication to the dancing.
The couples comprised of parents, staff and members of the local community, who generously devoted six weeks of their time to master four dazzling dances in preparation for the highly anticipated competition.
Under the expert guidance of the talented dance instructor, Anna ap Robert, the couples, consisting of Cerith Jones and Mererid Lloyd Jenkins, Ioan Lewis and Gwawr Evans, Nikki Morgan and Gethin Evans, Ffion Hughes and Iestyn Leyshon, and Lindsay Cameron-Jenkins and Richard (Dicky Mint) Jones, poured their hearts and souls into perfecting their routines.
The electrifying atmosphere of the glittering ballroom in the Marine Hotel came alive as the couples graced the stage with their graceful moves and captivating performances.
A spokesperson for the school said: "A sincere and heartfelt thank you is extended to the PTA committee for their invaluable contributions to the resounding success of the Strictly Come Dancing event.
"In particular, the chairman, Manon Mai Rhys-Jones, and our esteemed secretaries, Eleri Evans and Delyth Jones, along with Rosemary Whinnett, the Treasurer, who played pivotal roles in ensuring the evening's triumph by securing sponsors and coordinating an array of captivating auction prizes.
"The judges, Iona Davies, Sioned Fflur Jones and Trystan ab Ifan had their work cut out scoring and providing constructive comments for each couple.
"We are very grateful to them for their hard work. Furthermore, the electrifying climax of the evening, featuring the nail-biting final between Gwawr and Ioan, and Cerith and Mererid, captivated the audience, and added an extra layer of excitement to the already thrilling event."
After an intense showdown, Geraint Lloyd, the compere for the evening, announced Cerith and Mererid as the worthy winners of Bont Strictly Come Dancing 2023.
Headteacher, Joyce George said: "We are extremely grateful to our sponsors of the evening, Wynnstay Group, H D & C Organic Eggs Ltd, Heygates Country Feeds Ltd, Mottram Hay & Straw, Banwy Fuels, Country Fresh Pullets Ltd, NFU Mutual, Oaklands Farm Eggs Ltd and Lloyd’s Animal Feeds for their very generous donations.
"We are also indebted to all those who contributed an array of amazing items for the auction which generated a significant amount of money towards the total for the evening."
Ms George would like to express her deepest gratitude to all those involved in orchestrating such a successful and enjoyable evening.
The funds raised through this remarkable initiative will be instrumental in supporting various educational programs and extracurricular activities at Pontrhydfendigaid Primary School, ensuring that our pupils continue to receive a well-rounded and enriching learning environment.
Ms George added: "The success of the Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser serves as a shining example of the incredible things that can be accomplished when a community comes together with a shared vision and a boundless passion for making a difference."