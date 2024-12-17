The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 60mph on Tuesday night.
The warning runs from 3pm on Tuesday, 17 December, until 8am on Wednesday and warns that strong winds may cause trave problems.
The latest warning comes less than a fortnight after Storm Darragh caused thousands to be without power and left a trail of damage across Wales.
The Met Office warning says: "Southerly winds will strengthen through Tuesday afternoon, evening and night, with gales developing along some exposed coasts.
"Peak gusts of 40-50 mph are likely fairly widely inland, with perhaps 50-60 mph in more exposed places, including along some coasts. This may lead to some disruption to ferry crossings, with tricky travelling conditions possible on higher level and west-east routes.
"Winds will start to ease in Northern Ireland during the early hours of Wednesday, and then in many other areas around or after dawn."