With its stone age theme, Firebringer is the perfect precursor to the museum exhibition. Portalis, which the museum experience is one part of, explores the first connection between Ireland and Wales, dating back to the Mesolithic period about 10,000 years ago. The project investigates, through evidence based research, how those first settlers adapted to their surroundings in order to survive, and seeks to understand whether there are any parallels with how we can adapt to climate change now.