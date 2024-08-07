A booklet featuring the work of 50 Coleg Menai Lifelong Learning students has been launched.
Showcasing the work of creative writing, literacy and introduction to being a teaching assistant students, it was launched at the library of the Bangor campus, where students read their poems, children’s stories, flash fiction, memoir and more.
Student Michelle Payne said the creative writing course had improved her skills and boosted her confidence.
She described creative writing tutor Eabhan Ní Shuileabháin as “fantastic”, adding: “I really enjoy the class because it gives me something to look forward to each week and gives me something to focus on when writing. It's so easy to fall into writer's block otherwise.
“The class has really helped to improve my writing skills, as well as other skills I could use in life and work, and having people like my writing has really boosted my confidence in my abilities.”
92-year-old student Mair Wynn Hughes, recently published her latest novel ‘Y Bocs Erstalwm’.
Mair has written 114 books for children, young people and adults and won numerous awards, but was inspired to write her first new book since 2008 after joining the Llangefni creative writing class around five years ago.
Mair said: “It’s a very worthwhile, creative course - educational and informative, but above all enjoyable, with Eabhan at the helm.”
In her intro to the booklet, Eabhan said: “I am constantly in awe of the exceptional quality and variety of written work students produce.
“I am often learning as much if not more than my students in my classes, because I get to hear all of their wonderful stories and poems, some of which are based on their own unique life experiences.
“It is an absolute pleasure and an honour to be a part of their learning journeys. I am constantly entertained every week when my students read aloud their work, which are consistently wonderful, reflective, sometimes humorous and always imaginative pieces.
“This booklet shares - and celebrates - the work students have written throughout this year with a wider audience. It has been my privilege and pleasure to collate these writings into this booklet and to act as the prompter and first reader for many of them.
“A copy will be available for a brief time at the reception of the Holyhead, Bangor and Caernarfon campuses. I also have a digital copy for anyone who would like one. You will definitely enjoy reading it!”