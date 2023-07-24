A Meirionnydd town has once again welcomed bands to take part in its popular annual music festival.
Sesiwn Fawr 2023, which took place from Thursday, 20-Sunday, 23 July, saw Dolgellau welcome over 40 bands.
The lively, bilingual music festival, which is organised by a committee of local volunteers, attracts some of the Welsh music scene’s biggest artists, and this year the invited bands performed across 11 stages in various locations in Dolgellau’s town centre.
This line-up included an eclectic mix of folk, rock and world music.
Photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies went along to Sesiwn Fawr, capturing images of the crowds and bands including Yr Eryrod Meirion, Cwtsh, Hywel Pits, David Bradley, Richy Jones and guitarist Andy Mackenzie, Tacla and Twmpdaith.
Watch Erfyl's video to get a flavour of what this year's Sesiwn Fawr was like.