An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Bala.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the death of a 67-year-old male in the Bala area.
“Police were called to a farming property at 8.50pm on Wednesday, 4 September.”
DCI Andy Gibson added: “We are working jointly with HSE in order to determine the circumstances of the incident, and we are treating the death as unexplained at this time.
“The local coroner has been informed.
“We would ask that people respect the privacy of the family at this distressing time.”
A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and assisting North Wales Police with their enquiries.”