There are other orders in place all year round in Ceredigion which mean dogs must be kept on leads on Beach Parade in Aberaeron; Aberporth (along Ffordd Yr Odyn); along Aberystwyth promenade and most of the main streets; Borth High Street; Clarach; Glanmor Terrace in New Quay; B4321 in Llangrannog; Llanborth road in Penbryn and the beach road in Tresaith.