THE sun is shining in Aberystwyth town centre this afternoon as punters enjoy a cool pint at Aber Beer Fest.
Cambrian Place has been cordoned off with live music and plenty of pints and freshly made food.
Aber Beer Fest is described as a multi-venue festival, but will be centred around Cambrian Place with live events between 12pm and 8pm Friday and Saturday.
Venues taking part include Bottle and Barrel, Bank Vault, Ship and Castle, Castle Hotel, Mashed, Ty Seidr Bar and Bottle Shop, Yr Hen Llew Du, Jonah's Fishmarket, Carys's Angolino, and Cafe Angola.