The sunny weather of the last week has come to an end, with forecasters predicting as much as 70mm of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A two-day yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office between midday Tuesday and midday Wednesday for heavy rain that may result in flooding and traffic disruption.
The Met Office says: "A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday.
"Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely.
"A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.
Forecasters add that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and travel may be disrupted.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert explained: “After a long spell of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine, gloomier and unsettled conditions are on the horizon. Low pressure has become established to the west of the UK bringing cloud, rain showers, and lower temperatures for many.
“More persistent and heavy rain is expected on Tuesday into early Wednesday. A low-pressure system near Portugal is of particular interest as it moves towards the UK, bringing with it potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms.
“We have issued a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. The warning covers southwest England, Wales, and the northwest of England.
“High rainfall totals are possible, but given the recent dry conditions, significant impacts are not anticipated. The situation remains under close watch, with further wet conditions anticipated on Thursday and another weather front moving in on Friday.”