THOUSANDS of visitors flocked to the National Eisteddfod Maes at Llantwd near Cardigan on the festival's opening day, with some eager attendees arriving before 7am.
National Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses said the crowds included regular Eisteddfodwyr, local residents who had spent the last two years helping to organise fundraising events, and fans of the Super Furry Animals, who rounded off the day's activities on the main stage.
Speaking at a press conference, she revealed that the earliest visitor arrived at 6.51am, well before the gates opened at 8am.
"I believe we have broken the record for the earliest person knocking on the door to enter the Maes," she said. "Some people had been involved in the preparations for years and wanted to be here from the very start."
Ms Moses said many Super Furry Animals fans had travelled specifically for the concert but spent the day exploring the festival.
"A number of them may not have been part of our traditional audience, but they enjoyed the entertainment and were amazed by what the Eisteddfod was. I hope many of them will come back during the week."
The opening-day crowd compared favourably with the audience attracted by Bwncath at the Boduan Eisteddfod in 2023. Organisers had made advance arrangements to provide additional space to ensure the event could be enjoyed safely.
Guided tours of the Maes also proved popular, attracting visitors from London and America among others.
Transport and traffic arrangements ran smoothly despite the Cardigan Show taking place on the same day.
"After the Super Furry Animals concert we managed to clear the car parks within 45 minutes," said Ms Moses.
With visitors continuing to arrive on Sunday morning and sunshine greeting the festival, organisers were optimistic about another successful day and a strong week ahead.
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