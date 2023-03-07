WITH one cinema in Meirionydd facing a 700 per cent rise in energy bills, Film Hub Wales has stepped in to support three of the areas independent movie theatres.
The Magic Lantern in Tywyn, the Dragon Theatre, Barmouth and Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Cellb are three out of seven independent cinemas across Wales chosen by the cinema-supporting organisation to receive funding to support them through the cost-of-living crisis.
Cellb, where energy bills have escalated by 700 per cent in the last quarter, will receive £3,000. The youth-led venue is redeveloping its Blaenau Vista Ffilm Club which started in 2014. On 21 April, Mark Jenkin (Enys Men, Bait) joins the club to show some shorts from his collection, followed by Super 8 film workshops with youngsters to celebrate 20 years of Gwallgofiaid - their not for profit social enterprise providing creative training for local youngsters.
The Magic Lantern, which will receive £2,000, faces the same steep rise in energy costs as CellB and the people in its community. Based in a rurally isolated area, where income is often connected to seasonal tourism, the cinema is a vital social space but audiences have said that the cost-of-living crisis is impacting on their cinema-going.
The venue’s Annie Grundy said: “Our audiences have told us that they can’t afford to see all the films they want to but it’s never been more important for us that they are able to attend. So we’re launching our Wonderful Wednesdays £3 offer in March as well as partnering with Gwynedd Youth Services to offer free screenings for 11 to 25-year-olds. We’re also holding an open day to start a conversation about what we can do to help both young and older audiences who are feeling the pinch. Seeing a film on the big screen with surround sound is great value for a quality night out in Tywyn and we keep our prices as affordable as we can.”
Funding of £2,500 has also been confirmed for The Dragon Theatre. The theme of their programme this spring is humour, to raise spirits during the cost-of-living crisis. Linking to their live comedy weekend at the end of March, teaser posters will appear around the town with joke competitions online.
The Happy Dragon café will be open on Mondays as part of Gwynedd Council’s warm spaces, providing free tea/coffee, hot lunch and supper. The films will provide afternoon entertainment and build their audience.
On Fridays between 10am and 3pm lunch is offered with an afternoon film for older audiences as part of Gwynedd Council’s community food scheme and loneliness and isolation project.
Film Hub Wales manager Hana Lewis, said the fund was launched after seeing cinemas across Wales being forced to close.
“Cinemas are impacted by the cost-of-living crisis on many levels, from rising supply costs to standstill or reduced funding,”she said.
“We are also in a new normal, still rebuilding audiences post-Covid and evolving as organisations.
“We know this funding can’t solve the crisis but as the heart of many communities, we’re delighted to support them in whatever way we can and give people a chance to escape to a new world on screen.”