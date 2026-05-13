A paddle-out protest is to be held on Aberystwyth's north beach on Saturday to demand and end to sewage pollution.
Aberystwyth will be one of 50 locations across the UK holding a protest over the state of our waters.
The paddle-out is being coordinated by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) and being organised locally by Aberoutdoors.
People are being encouraged to grab their surfboards, paddles, swimsuits and placards on Aberystwyth's north beach on Saturday from 6.30pm.
Organisers say: "Join us on 16th May, when the UK will take to the water, the shorelines and riverbanks in bigger numbers than ever before to demand an end to sewage pollution.
"Because up and down the UK sewage is still being dumped in our waterways, data is missing and we are paying the price.
"We are sick of it!
"Sick of the lies, sick of the greed and sick of a system that’s rigged against us.
"We’re committed to making this movement inclusive and accessible to all.
"We see that everyone connects with water in different ways. Land-based photo moments will be a key part of the Paddle-Out allowing those who love the water but don’t feel confident to paddle can still be seen, heard, and part of the change.
"We are more than surfers, more than sewage.
"We're calling on all environmentalists and all water lovers across the UK to join us at lakes, beaches and rivers to shout from the shores, paddle out or paddle in to stand up for the ocean and our rivers."
Aberoutdoors is an Aberystwyth-based watersports company that specialises in paddleboard and kayak hire, guided tours of our waterways and tuition.
Other paddle-out protests are being held across Wales, including:
- Porthcawl – Coney Beach (Sandy Bay), 3:00PM: Paddle-Out ’26 – Porthcawl, Coney Beach (Sandy Bay)
- Pembrokeshire – Broad Haven (North), 1:30PM: Paddle-Out ’26 – Pembrokeshire – Broad Haven (North)
- Llanberis – Llyn Padarn, 11:00AM: Paddle-Out ’26 Llanberis, Lagoons, Llyn Padarn
- Barry Island – Whitemore Bay, 4:00PM: Paddle-Out ’26 – Barry Island, Whitemore Bay
- Caswell Bay – Swansea, 10:00AM: Paddle-Out ’26 – Caswell Bay, Swansea
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