A hospital surgeon will take on the London Marathon tomorrow to raise money for the British Orthopaedic Associations (BOA) Joint Action fund – the only UK charity that specialises in raising and distributing funds for research into the entire musculoskeletal spectrum.
Satya Pydah is a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Ysbyty Gwynedd.
The hospital released a statement wishing Mr Pydah good luck for the marathon.
Mr Pydah said: “For the past 23 years I have dedicated my career to orthopaedics and traumatology. To date, this has been a rewarding and fulfilling journey where helping patients has given me great pleasure.
“However, on this journey I have sadly witnessed numerous stories where a single incident has been life changing not only for patients but also for their families and friends.”
Mr Pydah is passionate around improving research within orthopaedics and hopes his fundraising efforts will help contribute towards this.
“The BOA also raise funds to support the development of clinical trials in trauma and orthopaedics," he said.
"In 2019 they awarded funding for the appointment of three surgical specialty leads to facilitate clinical trials in our specialty and in early 2021 they will be announcing new funding for two clinical trial units.
“I am honoured to have the opportunity to raise awareness and funds for this disease through my participation in the London Marathon,” he said.
Mr Pydah, who began running shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic, has undergone months of training for the event.
He added: “Running is not in my blood and at one point I did not even have the stamina for a 2km run!
“This was no easy task and challenged me physically and mentally. Preparing for a full marathon (26.2 miles) has taken months of training and hard work to develop both physical and mental stamina.
“The London Marathon will test me in a way I have never done before!”
The London Marathon takes place tomorrow, Sunday, 23 April.
To support Mr Pydah and make a donation visit: British Orthopaedic Association: Satya Kanth Pydah's London Marathon fundraiser (enthuse.com)