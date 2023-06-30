A Barmouth man has avoided jail for a serious assault on a woman.
William Huntley, of 7 Wellington Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 June. The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Nina Huntley in Barmouth on 28 January this year.
Magistrates sentenced Huntley to 20 weeks in jail, but suspended the sentence for 18 months.
Huntley was also issued an alcohol ban for 90 days and must complete 35 days of rehabilitation.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.