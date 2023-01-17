A 21-YEAR-OLD Porthmadog woman with a string of previous convictions has been handed a suspended jail term by magistrates after admitting racially aggravated provocation of violence.
Chloe Roberts, of 112 High Street, appeared for sentencing at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.
Roberts, 21, had indicated a plea of guilty at a hearing before Christmas to racially aggravated provocation of violence by words in Porthmadog on 9 September last year.
Magistrates ruled that the offence was so serious that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” due to Roberts’ “previous record of offending”.
She was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, with the term suspended for 18 months because there was a “reasonable prospect of rehabilitation”.