Swifts receive ‘greater welcome than usual’

Swifts are returning to mid Wales to an “even greater welcome than usual”, after a project installed 80 swift nest boxes.

The Dyfi Biosphere Swift Project launched in January with the aim of installing 50 boxes by the time the swifts returned to the town in spring and another 50 later in the year. But the project managed to “reach an exciting milestone in early May, installing their 80th nest box on buildings across the Dyfi Biosphere”.

The project has been “catalysed by local nature enthusiasts” in the Facebook group Natur Dyfi and has the support of local carpenters, Machynlleth Town Council, Machynlleth Rotary Club, generous funding from Garthgwynion Charities, and Edward Rhodes from Garth Holiday Park who volunteered his time with a telehandler device to reach the higher buildings.

Ben Porter, who has been leading the project, said the increased nesting sites would help “bolster” the population, which as “declined by 72 percent in Wales since 1995”.

He added: “As the much-awaited Swifts arrive back in the valley, the Dyfi Biosphere Swift Project will organise a number of ‘Swift walks’ between May and July to investigate where Swifts are already nesting around the area, and to introduce people to these wonderful birds.