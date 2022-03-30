Syrian refugees raise funds for mission to support fleeing Ukrainians

Syrian refugees Seba and Rahma held a dinner event, in Machynlleth, to raise money for Sara and Vicky’s humanitarian mission to Poland, to support refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. ( None )

A dinner has been held, by Syrian refugees who came to Newtown fleeing a civil war, to raise vital funds for a humanitarian mission to help Ukrainian refugees.

Sara Wheeler and Vicky Rowe, from Llanbrynmair, will be travelling to Przemysl, on the border between Poland and Ukraine, this Wednesday, 30 March, to provide “urgently” assistance.

Seba Dabadoo and Rahma Osman are Syrian refugees that have settled in Newtown with their families. Seba and Rahma, alongside Mid Wales Refugee Action, decided to host a Syrian dinner event in Machynlleth to raise funds.

The event, held at the Popty Clay Bakery in Machynlleth, raised over £800 for the mission.

Seba said: “In Syria, we have the Syrian Civil War. In Ukraine, Russia are bombing every day. I feel the same, whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, or any religion, we are all human. We all deserve a happy life and peace. We don’t want war.

“Everybody at the dinner event loved the food. It was amazing, it was a dream.

“I am very proud in my heart, because I know who I am and I love to help everybody, and to give happiness to everybody who is sad.”

Sara said: “Seeing the footage of the destruction has broken my heart. We are excited to have this chance to help, but also very concerned – not due to physical danger but to bear witness to the trauma of the destruction and to meet the people and the families that have been torn apart.”

Seba travelled from Aleppo, in Syria, to Newtown five years ago, and she and her husband and three sons became the first Syrian refugee family to be settled in the town. Seba’s three year old daughter has since been born in Wales.

“I arrived here with no English, no friends, with nothing. The first year it was very difficult because we didn’t speak English. The second year I was excited to learn English, make friends, volunteer, and to be in the community.

“I am a very friendly, gregarious person. We organised an Eid party for when the new family came to the town as well.

“I am pleased that the government allowed us to come, and we want to thank the Welsh people for everything. I am not thinking about moving. If the war in Syria stops, maybe only then.”

But Seba and Rahma have held many other fundraising events to support refugees, including from Syria and Afghanistan.

Seba added: “Before coronavirus, I used to go with this group to visit schools to explain to the children what it means to be a refugee, so they can understand. I have so far visited 10 primary schools. But I would love to do more.”