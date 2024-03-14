Following a successful 12 months for the all-electric TrawsCymru T1 bus service between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth, Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced a revised fare structure for the T1 route.
From Sunday 31 March, fares for single-ticket journeys on the T1 that are more than 3km (1.8 miles) will increase by £0.25, bringing them in line with the standardised fare structure in place on the T2, T3 and T10 services.
This increase will only apply to tickets purchased onboard the bus, meaning customers will be able to purchase the best value fares by downloading the TrawsCymu app.
Single-ticket journeys of 3km (1.8 miles) or less that are purchased onboard the bus will remain at just £1.25.