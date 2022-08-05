Take the plunge for Wales Air Ambulance
TO MARK 21 years of the Wales Air Ambulance, the charity has launched Splash 21.
Throughout September, you can swim, have a cold shower, surf or sit in a hot tub to help the 24/7 service keep its helicopters in the sky and its rapid response vehicles on the road. Entry is free but participants are encouraged to fundraise. Those who raise £100 will receive a Wales Air Ambulance swimming cap.
Katie Macro, campaigns manager for the Wales Air Ambulance, said: “This is an exciting time for the Wales Air Ambulance. We’re celebrating our 21st anniversary and hope members of the public will take part in Splash 21 to mark the occasion.
“We are delighted to be launching our first water challenge. Swim challenges have become hugely popular and we are excited to engage new and existing supporters. Swimming and cold-water activities are also great for your mental health and physical wellbeing. This is a perfect fundraiser for everyone and can be completed anywhere.
“In 21 years, the charity has evolved from a 12-hour service to a 24/7 service, which is incredible. Our medics offer advance critical care treatment to the patients at the side of the road. All this wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of the people of Wales. This is their Charity, and we hope they will support us with Splash 21. The fundraiser is open to people of all ages, and they can choose a water-based challenge that suits their needs.
