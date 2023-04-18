TAKING the Urdd Eisteddfod away from Machynlleth is “a kick in the teeth” that will hurt the town and its businesses, the town council has said.
Initially, the Urdd Eisteddfod was meant to land in Machynlleth in 2022, with the town being announced as host back in 2019.
However, due to Covid-19, this was delayed, with the town then gearing up to welcome the celebrations in 2024, with preparations underway, meetings being held, and excitement growing.
However, last month the Urdd announced that the Eisteddfod will be moved from Machynlleth to Meifod over site issues.
Machynlleth was announced in 2019 as the location of the Eisteddfod, which welcomes thousands of children and young people under 25 each year, and Machynlleth Town Council has said that taking it away from the town is a “kick in the teeth”.
“Machynlleth Town Council is disappointed by this decision because most prior publicity and discussions centred around Machynlleth as the location,” the council said.
“Local residents were looking forward to the event and our businesses were already gearing up and preparing to welcome the festival to the area.
“This adverse decision is a kick in the teeth to Machynlleth in terms of prestige and the loss of income is incalculable.
“Machynlleth Town Council hopes to welcome a future Eisteddfod to the town.”
Glantwymyn councillor Elwyn Vaughan defended the decision to move the festival, saying: “The initial intention was to look at Machynlleth and Dyfi Valley area as a potential location but due to restrictions in land availability, there wasn’t a suitable site.
“Therefore, the decision was taken to take it to Mathrafal where it proved a success with two previous National Eisteddfod.
“Ideally, Machynlleth would be the location, but you can’t make up land or suitable place that doesn’t exist.
“After all it is a Montgomeryshire eisteddfod not just Machynlleth and it’s there to boost the local economy and Welsh language communities.”
While the Urdd Eisteddfod came to Ceredigion in 2010, to Snowdonia in 2012, and Meirionnydd in 2014, this is the first time it will be arriving in Montgomeryshire.
Craig Williams, the MP for Montgomeryshire, said: “Whilst it is a shame that organisers are unable to hold the festival in Machynlleth as was originally intended, I am very pleased that next year’s Urdd Eisteddfod will still be held in Montgomeryshire.”