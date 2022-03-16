Taking on half-marathon ‘unbelievable’ for mum

THE much anticipated Cardiff half marathon returns at the end of the month having been postponed three times due to the pandemic - and many of Aberystwyth Athletic Club members will be pounding the 13.1 miles around the capital’s streets.

Among the thousands taking part will be Aberystwyth based author Meleri Wyn James, who will not only be taking part in her first marathon but also raising money for an extremely important cause.

Meleri, a mother to two teenage girls, only started running about three years ago with the local Couch to 5K group - but has kept going ever since and is now a loyal member of Aberystwyth AC.

“If you’d have told me three years ago I would now be preparing for my first half marathon I wouldn’t believe you,” she said.

“But the support of my fellow club members and all the trainers, who give their time for free, is absolutely incredible.

“Yes, we run in all weather and are encouraged to give our best, but there are also plenty of laughs.

“I always feel good after a session.

“The Cardiff race will be my first half marathon and I’m really looking forward to it - and feeling slightly terrified at the same time!

“I’m lucky that I will have the company of my friend and running buddy Heather Webster on the day - we will keep each other going to the finish line.”

Meleri will be raising money for Welsh Women’s Aid.