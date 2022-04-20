Tales of an avid adventurer

Thousand-foot vertical drops? Tarantulas and snakes? Hidden crevasses? It’s all in a day’s work for Matt Pycroft, adventure filmmaker and photographer.

Pycroft, who specialises in working in remote and hostile environments, is visiting Caernarfon to talk about his exploits in some of the world’s most challenging locations. Speaking as part of the Kendal Mountain Festival UK Tour, he will share the joys and occasional moments of terror that make up an adventure cameraman’s life.

The Sheffield-based filmmaker has travelled to some of the world’s most remote and inhospitable locations to cover expeditions, often accompanying well-known climber Leo Houlding. From Mount Asgard on Baffin Island in the Arctic, to Mount Roraima in the depths of the Amazon jungle, each expedition has thrown up its own challenges not only to capture top-quality film footage, but also to stay safe and survive. “Things don’t always go according to plan”, as Pycroft wryly says.

Pycroft will be speaking at Galeri Caerarfon on Wednesday, 4 May.