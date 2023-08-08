An Aberystwyth service that has helped keep blind people informed for more than 50 years is under threat of closure.
Aberystwyth Talking Newspaper for the Blind PSCTN, the bilingual service which prior to the Covid-19 lockdown provided recorded highlights from Cambrian News, Y Cymro and Golwg free of charge to almost 150 local blind and partially sighted people, is under threat of closure.
The now worldwide talking newspaper began in Aberystwyth in the 1970s and is now valued by thousands of blind and partially sighted people.
But it lost its home of 50 years with Ceredigion County Council when the council offices closed due to the Covid lockdowns. Ever since, the work-from-home scheme has prevented a return and the talking newspaper service in Ceredigion has been silent.
The production team has also lost some members through age, ill health and other reasons in the interim.
A group of members who shared in the production of the weekly service has now launched an attempt to resume the newspaper as soon as a new home and more volunteers can be found.
Led by a retired local businessman Syd Smith, a meeting of members and anyone who is interested will be held at Llanbadarn Village Hall at 6.30pm on Wednesday, 16 August. The free use of the hall has been kindly donated by St Padarn Church.
The aim of the group is to find a new home, establish a relaunch team of editors, readers, recorders and copiers, formulate a relaunch plan and relaunch the service within the shortest time possible.
Syd Smith, who volunteered to attempt a relaunch at a recent AGM, says that he has been met with great enthusiasm from those who remain from the old team and is encouraged by the support he has received.
However, a home has yet to be found.
Mr Smith confirmed that though in time there may be a need, at present money is not an issue. There are ample funds to support a reasonable rent for some time.
“We have the people, the clients, the funds, the equipment and enthusiasm; we need a home, new volunteers and some goodwill,” he said.
“We would welcome help and invite anyone with an interest to come and join us at Llanbadarn Village Hall on Wednesday, 16 August at 6.30pm.”