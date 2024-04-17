A Gwynedd teacher and musician who has been found not guilty of sexual communication with a child says “life will never be the same” following the accusation.
Alun Jones Williams, formerly of the band Bwncath, was found not guilty at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday, 17 April.
Pwllheli solicitor Michael Strain released a statement to the press following Mr Williams’ acquittal.
The statement said: “Her Honour Judge Nicola Saffman sitting at Caernarfon Crown Court on the 17 April 2024 announced a formal not guilty verdict against Alun Williams following the prosecution offering no evidence. There are no further charges and Alun Williams remains a man of good character.
Mr Williams said he was relieved by the decision of the court, but he is critical about the way the case was handled and says his good name has been tarnished.
Mr Williams said: “I am extremely pleased that I have finally been found not guilty. It is a relief that justice prevailed at the end of the day.
“I was held in custody for over 30 hours because of a rushed charging decision after a baseless accusation was made against me.
“I was then refused bail and made to attend court in custody.
“There was no proper assessment of the evidence and my good name was tarnished because of this.”
Mr Williams added: “I want to thank Michael Strain, the staff at Strain and Co, together with my barrister Elen Owen, for their work, commitment, and support during this whole process.
“Above all, however, I want to thank my family and friends who have given me love and support through this hellish nightmare over the last six months.
“I wouldn’t wish this experience upon anybody; my life will never be the same again.
“I am going to take time with family and friends and bring my life together again, and to try and put this trauma behind me. There is no doubt that this torment will stay with me forever.
“Thank you all for the support that has been shown to me and my family over these excruciating six months.”