Teachers at a new £22 million additional needs Powys school are calling for strike action just four months after the school opened.
Ysgol Robert Owen School in Newtown opened on 1 September 2024, but four months later one in six staff have been put at risk of redundancy.
Robert Owen staff who are members of the National Education Union Cymru (NEU) are now requesting their union ballot for strike action following the mass redundancy proposals.
Speaking about the planned cuts in the school, Nicola Fitzpatrick, Interim Wales Secretary for NEU Cymru, said: "It is unbelievable that Powys Council have spent £22m of public money on a much-needed new school for children with additional learning needs but it appears they have not done their homework on how much it will cost to run and staff.
“We're shocked they have also failed to fill all the places in the school despite a clear need for specialist provision.
"The proposed cuts will reduce the school to a shadow of what was intended, creating an environment that is fundamentally unsafe for staff and pupils alike.
“Children with additional learning needs and our members both deserve better.
“It's clear the council should now identify the funds to run this brand-new facility safely and at its full potential."
The new-build provides resources for pupils with additional learning needs, described by Powys County Council as a ‘state-of-the-art’ facility featuring a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community cafe.
Powys County Council have also announced plans to develop the grounds further now that the build is complete.
Responding to the call for strike action, a spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Schools across Wales, like councils, are facing significant financial pressures which need to be managed.
“School leaders will need to consider how they manage their financial pressures within the resources available to them via the agreed school funding formula and allocated delegate budget.
“The council supports schools through any management of change process to ensure that they are able to deliver the curriculum within their resources.
“There is currently a technical issue with the school’s new hydrotherapy pool which we are looking into.
“We are supporting the school in operating this facility.”