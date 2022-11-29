TEDxAberystwyth is set to return for its sixth edition this weekend and will feature an anthropologist, a historian and a climate expert.
It will be held at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday (3 December) from 10am to 4pm and this year’s theme is ‘local ideas to global issues.’
It has been organised by a group of volunteers who have signed on an array of speakers from the region who have connections to the town.
One of the speakers is Faaeza Jasdanwalla-Williams who is a historian of women in the Ottoman Empire in the early modern period and of the African diaspora in India.
Another is former Aberystwyth University graduate Jessica Kleczka, who is now a freelance climate psychologist, activist and writer.
Jonathan Evershed, an anthropologist with a research specialism in political, social and constitutional change in the UK and Ireland, will also speak.
The globally successful TED Talks seminars have become world-renowned in the last decade or so.
But TEDx describes itself a program of local, self-organised and non-profit events. It brings a TED Talk-like experience of multidisciplinary lectures from ‘inspiring’ speakers.
Promoters for the event say: “Aberystwyth and its surrounding area have a rich pool of excellent resident speakers, combined with those who have past connections locally.
“The event features thought-provoking talks with novel and stimulating ideas from the arts, science, media, sport, environment, society and beyond.”
TED says it is a charity devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less).
Find out more about the speakers at https://tedxaberystwyth.com/ and on Twitter/Instagram at @tedxaberystwyth