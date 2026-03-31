A Gwynedd teenager has organised a railway model show this Easter to raise money for charity.
Cynan Hughes, a 13-year-old railway enthusiast from Porthmadog, has organised the Penrhyn Model Show in Penrhyndeudraeth, securing exhibitors from across the region to show off their displays on Friday, 10 and Saturday, 11 April.
The show will take place at Penrhyndeudraeth’s Holy Trinity Church at the end of school Easter Holidays to give young railway enthusiasts like Cynan the chance to pop along.
Cynan came up with the idea to offer an additional show in the railway modelling calendar in Gwynedd to encourage more people to take up the hobby.
Commenting on his upcoming show, Cynan said: “I want to encourage people to find out more about the hobby of railway modelling. If we have more people around the area interested it would help to encourage model shop owners to open a shop locally selling all gauges, which we currently don't have.”
The event will also raise money with a raffle and refreshments for the parish church restoration fund.
Railway layout owners will be on hand at the show to demonstrate their models and talk to visitors about the hobby.
The visiting layouts include Croesor South, Gwyndy Bank, Nantmor Bach, MOD Sutton Craddock, Bus Scene, Llanfaethlu, Hubibubihansenpfefferkatzenellenbogen an der See and Triang-Hornby Dealer’s Layout from 1967. Trader, Nick’s Railway Stuff will be at the show too.
Cynan's recruited volunteers helping him on the day include his parents Fiona and Steve!
The doors at Holy Trinity Chruch, Penrhyndeudraeth will be open from 10am until 4pm.
Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children and concessions. A family ticket for £3 will give entry to two adults and two children.
A raffle will raise money for the church and will cost £1 per strip.
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