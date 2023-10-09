Abersoch RNLI tasked to assist with Coastguard rescue. The volunteer crew was paged at 8.46pm on Tuesday, 3 October to provide water safety support for the rescue of the teenager. The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 8.57pm and arrived at the scene at 9.01pm. The coastguard helicopter and the local coastguard team was at the scene where the 15 year old casualty had fallen onto a ledge on the headland. Due to the rising tide the lifeboat crew was on standby in the event that the casualty could not be winched to safety or the remaining coastguard team unable to leave the scene via the cliff base. The casualty, who had a suspected broken leg, was extracted off the cliff ledge by the helicopter who then transferred him to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor. Once all the remaining rescue team were safely back on the beach the lifeboat returned to the station where it was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service at 11.12pm. Two days earlier, Abersoch RNLI was called to assist a man on a yacht.