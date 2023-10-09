A teenager who fell on Llanbedrog headland and suffered a suspected broken leg has been rescued.
Abersoch RNLI tasked to assist with Coastguard rescue. The volunteer crew was paged at 8.46pm on Tuesday, 3 October to provide water safety support for the rescue of the teenager. The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 8.57pm and arrived at the scene at 9.01pm. The coastguard helicopter and the local coastguard team was at the scene where the 15 year old casualty had fallen onto a ledge on the headland. Due to the rising tide the lifeboat crew was on standby in the event that the casualty could not be winched to safety or the remaining coastguard team unable to leave the scene via the cliff base. The casualty, who had a suspected broken leg, was extracted off the cliff ledge by the helicopter who then transferred him to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor. Once all the remaining rescue team were safely back on the beach the lifeboat returned to the station where it was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service at 11.12pm. Two days earlier, Abersoch RNLI was called to assist a man on a yacht.
The yacht had engine and electrical failure.
HM Coastguard paged the volunteer crew at 12.14pm on Sunday, 1 October following a call for assistance from a 25ft sailing yacht experiencing engine and electrical failure.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 12.26pm and headed towards Llanbedrog headland.
The casualty vessel, with one adult male on board, was located and one of the lifeboat crew was transferred to the vessel to asses the situation.
Due to the electrical failure the casualty had used his mobile phone to contact HM Coastguard. With no engine or electrics, including VHF and GPS, the crew made the decision to tow the vessel to a safe location.
After establishing a safe tow the casualty vessel was taken to a berth at Pwllheli marina.
A second call came in and the crew were retasked to assist a 20ft powerboat that had suffered engine failure with two casualties on board at Pwllheli harbour entrance. A safe tow was established and the vessel was towed to the marina slipway. The lifeboat returned to the station at 3.17pm where it was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm Andy Gunby said: “Always ensure that you have a means of calling for help, ideally a VHF radio as mobile phone signal can not always be achieved, this is especially important during the quieter months of the year when there are less people on the water to provide assistance.”
He added: “Life jackets are essential.”