A 15-year-old girl from Barmouth will travel to her school prom on a motorbike after her wish was granted by biker from Manchester.
Tianna, 15, will go to prom tonight (Thursday) on the back of a motorbike, thanks to Manchester biker called Karlton. Tianna’s mum, Deborah Rowlands, said her daughter posted her idea of going to prom this way on a biking site she uses online. “A biker from Manchester saw her post and very kindly offered to take her to the prom on the back of his bike, and not only that, he has helped get her brand new helmet and jacket,” Deborah explained.
“He has said that he would like to get a message out there that bikers are good friendly people, and happy to make a young girl’s dreams come true.
“He is coming to stay in Barmouth with his wife especially to do this.”
Deborah said it would be amazing if a convoy of bikes rode behind Tianna and Karlton.
“The prom is at Plas Tan Y Bwlch, Maentwrog tonight, Thursday, 29 June, at 6pm and Tianna will be leaving the car park by the leisure centre in Barmouth at 5pm.