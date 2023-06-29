Tianna, 15, will go to prom tonight (Thursday) on the back of a motorbike, thanks to Manchester biker called Karlton. Tianna’s mum, Deborah Rowlands, said her daughter posted her idea of going to prom this way on a biking site she uses online. “A biker from Manchester saw her post and very kindly offered to take her to the prom on the back of his bike, and not only that, he has helped get her brand new helmet and jacket,” Deborah explained.