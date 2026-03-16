A Llandysul publishing press has been named te best in Wales at the British Book Awards.
Broken Sleep Books announced as the winner of Small Press of the Year for Wales.
Reacting to the award win, Aaron Kent and Emma Kennedy from Broken Sleep said: “This award belongs to far more people than just us. It belongs to every writer who trusted us with their work, every reader who bought a book, every bookseller, reviewer, editor, and supporter who has helped keep this press alive and growing. Independent publishing is never a solo act.
“Broken Sleep Books has always tried to be more than just a press.
Thank you for reading us, backing us, sharing our books, and believing in what we do.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.