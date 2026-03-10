Ten small presses across the UK and Ireland – including one in Llandysul - have been honoured as regional and country winners for The British Book Awards 2026 Small Press of the Year.
The winner for Wales is Broken Sleep Books in Llandysul.
Selected by judges from 63 finalists announced, the award celebrates independent presses committed to driving diversity within publishing, including establishing writers from working class backgrounds, celebrating Latin American writers and furthering accessibility for children’s books.
Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “Small presses in the UK and Ireland continue to punch above their weight, growing sales, winning prizes, and building new routes
to readers. What draws these publishers together is the dedication to their writers, the determination to find readers for them, and the delight in their successes. Battling increased costs and a bumpy economy, in the National Year of Reading, their work is more necessary the ever.”
TJ Books Managing Director Andy Watts said: “Congratulations to the Small Press of the Year Regional and Country winners. As part of our renewed commitment to supporting smaller presses, we’re delighted to celebrate regional and country winners from across the UK and Ireland and to recognise the vital contribution independent publishers make to readers and the wider industry.”
Broken Sleep Books is recognised for its radical and community-driven approach to publishing. The working-class independent press champions poetry and prose from working-class writers, LGBTQ+ writers and writers of colour, with a particular focus on increasing access to the arts and dismantling barriers within the creative industries.
The overall regional and country winner of the Small Press of the Year award will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House on Monday, 11 May, and will go on to compete to be named Independent Publisher of the Year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.