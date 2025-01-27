Lampeter Town Council, in a statement issued by town mayor Cllr Gabrielle Davies, said that while the town council “recognise the need to extend the capacity of the National Grid to link renewable energy produced in the UK”, the council “believe the recent proposals to concentrate heavily on introducing huge onshore wind turbines and associated pylons across the Cambrian Mountains and Teifi Valley is of great concern to the residents of Lampeter who view the surrounding countryside as part of their heritage and in need of preservation.”