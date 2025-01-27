Plans for huge wind turbines and pylons across the Cambrian Mountains and Teifi Valley are of “great concern” to residents, Lampeter Town Council has said.
Residents and campaign groups continue to fight against myriad applications for new wind farms in and around the Teifi Valley and across rural Wales as the push for expanding the National Grid into cleaner energy continues.
Developments proposed in the area include Green Gen’s 52km Towy Teifi Pylon Line plan, Bute Energy’s Lan Fawr Energy Park scheme along with other associated large-scale wind farm plans.
Lampeter Town Council, in a statement issued by town mayor Cllr Gabrielle Davies, said that while the town council “recognise the need to extend the capacity of the National Grid to link renewable energy produced in the UK”, the council “believe the recent proposals to concentrate heavily on introducing huge onshore wind turbines and associated pylons across the Cambrian Mountains and Teifi Valley is of great concern to the residents of Lampeter who view the surrounding countryside as part of their heritage and in need of preservation.”
“Indeed, we believe, it, and all natural spaces like it, to be at the very heart of what globally we are trying to protect,” Cllr Davies said.
“The opportunity for development, industrialisation and subsequent profiteering by large, global, and remote companies does not sit well with local people.
“Moreover, increased road movements in and around Lampeter to meet the transportation requirements or huge vehicles on tiny country lanes during the development stage and beyond, will adversely affect the environment and the quality of life of the residents of Lampeter.”
Cllr Davies said that the stance of the council and residents “is not a purely NIMBY reaction by our community”, but said it is an “argument that we will be no doubt accused of.”
“Many individuals and groups have researched the proposals and find them incompatible with environmental protection ambitions, food security and the need for open countryside,” Cllr Davies said.
“We need undeveloped green spaces to support everything from tourism and leisure to our endangered species as well as personal well-being.”
The town council requested that more consultation of local communities needs to take place to hear from those “who stand to be greatly impacted by proposals to develop onshore wind in the heart of Wales.”
Cllr Davies said the council would “look to encourage and support other, less intrusive, types of renewable energy,” including linking to the grid vis underground cables rather than pylons.
“We believe it would receive greater support locally if residents could see the positive benefits of renewables enriching their lives without having such a negative impact on the landscape, nature, biodiversity, and the environment,” Cllr Davies said.
“There appears to be little local financial benefits at present, and these are negatively offset by the impact on tourism, property prices, and a huge potential for disruption to farming.
“The increase in noise pollution, habitat loss and bird and bat collisions are real concerns for those who care for the environment.”