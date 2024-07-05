Temporary accommodation to house the workforce building the new Aberaeron coastal defence scheme are set to be built behind Aberaeron primary school after the plans were recommended for approval by Ceredigion County Council planners
Bam Nuttall have planning permission to set up a temporary office compound while work continues, but the company said the work “will require a specialist workforce who will travel to the scheme due to its remote location.”
The company has applied to build a compound of 24 temporary overnight accommodation units in a bid to “minimise travel time and maximise rest periods” for workers with finding accommodation in Aberaeron during the summer months “very difficult and not practical.”
Documents said: “The number of units will be kept to a minimum by employing local labour where possible.
“The units will be installed and removed in the area already prepared for the site offices and storage, as such will have no additional impact on the land.
“The units are temporary and only required for the duration of the construction works.”
Ceredigion County Council planning officers recommended the plans for approval in a report to be put before members of the council’s Development Management Committee on 10 July.