The hunt for one of America's most wanted men has ended in north Wales.
Daniel Andreas San Diego was finally arrested by counter terrorist police and North Wales Police on Monday.
He is said to have been involved in a double bombing in San Francisco 21 years ago.
The 46-year-old is in custody awaiting extradition to the US after being arrested in a remote rural area of Conwy.
Britain’s National Crime Agency said he was arrested at the request of US authorities.
San Diego appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court in London yesterday, Tuesday, 27 November for extradition proceedings to begin.
Christopher Wray, director of the FBI said: “Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable .
“There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way.”
Described previously by the FBI as an "animal rights extremist", he was wanted for allegedly bombing two office buildings in the San Francisco area in 2003, and became the first alleged domestic terrorist to be added to the US agency’s most wanted terrorists list.