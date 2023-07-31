Colourful bikes lined the streets of Aberystwyth over the weekend as the Scooter Rally returned to town for the first time in 30 years
Throughout the weekend, scooters of all shapes, sizes and customisation, could be seen throughout the town, from the pavements on the promenade and outside the train station, to back alleys and side streets.
The scooters arrived on the Friday and filled the streets, with many of the town’s restaurants and pubs bustling.
Unlike the 1980s, the scooterists stayed on the university campus instead of camping in tents.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, one of the organisers, Paul Reeves, said: “It was a fab weekend, the university were great hosts, the evening events were packed and with the sun making a appearance we were able to hold the trade and custom show out on the university green.
“The pubs in town were doing great trade and it was lovely to see the locals taking an interest in the scooters.
“Some French and Belgium scooterists made the long journey, it’s a shame the rain came on Sunday to give everyone a soggy ride home.
“Aberystwyth is a lovely seaside town and everyone was so friendly. Thank you Aber. Hopefully see you again.”